Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Luxury new family homes in Malahide go on show

The eight houses in the exclusive Dún Na Rí development have starting prices from €995,000

9th February, 2020
3
Dún Na Rí, an exclusive luxury development of eight family homes in a mature, central location in Malahide village in north Co Dublin

Show homes are open today from 11am to 1pm at Dún Na Rí, an exclusive one-off luxury development of eight family homes in a mature, central location in Malahide village in north Co Dublin.

The development, designed by Andrew Lohan Architecture whose work has featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, is located in a mature residential area on the corner of Millview Road and Swords Road.

With high-end features and finishes...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the Market

Our round-up of the best homes currently on offer

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Modern makeover suits Sutton residence down to the ground

The vendors of 57 Offington Avenue in Sutton, north Co Dublin, are waving goodbye to their property after a blissful decade and a half: it’s on the market for €850,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Imposing Malahide family residence comes to the market for €1.875m

House of the Week: Karroc in Myra Manor is a place of gracious living with no expense spared

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago