Luxury new family homes in Malahide go on show

Show homes are open today from 11am to 1pm at Dún Na Rí, an exclusive one-off luxury development of eight family homes in a mature, central location in Malahide village in north Co Dublin.

The development, designed by Andrew Lohan Architecture whose work has featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, is located in a mature residential area on the corner of Millview Road and Swords Road.

With high-end features and finishes...