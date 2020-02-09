Luxury new family homes in Malahide go on show

Show homes are open today from 11am to 1pm at Dún Na Rí, an exclusive one-off luxury development of eight family homes in a mature, central location in Malahide village in north Co Dublin.
The development, designed by Andrew Lohan Architecture whose work has featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, is located in a mature residential area on the corner of Millview Road and Swords Road.
With high-end features and finishes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team