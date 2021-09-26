Luxury Blackrock scheme on secluded road comes to market

Some three years after obtaining planning permission, Richard Barrett’s Bartra property development company has just launched Glensavage. The luxury A-rated scheme of eight houses and 14 apartments, off Avoca Road in Blackrock, Co Dublin, has come to the market for sale through selling agent Colliers.

Set off the road and largely hidden from sight, the irregular-shaped, dog-leg-like woodland site extends to just under 2.5 acres, while the collection of eight houses and lodges and...