Luxurious duplex on grounds of K Club comes to market for €395,000

Set within a secure, gated residential area on the grounds of the sprawling, 700-acre, five-star K Club on the banks of the Liffey in Straffan, Co Kildare, is this luxurious duplex residence.

No 736 Ryder Cup Village is a two-bedroom home of 138 square metres which has been entirely upgraded by its current owner. It is now on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, guiding €395,000.

A sheltered entrance opens to a reconfigured, dual-aspect,...