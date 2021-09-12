Lovingly restored Victorian house in Inchicore comes in walk-in condition
No 20 Tyrconnell Road in Dublin 8, a handsome terraced house with westerly facing garden and large garage, is on sale for €895,000
If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a brief glimpse alone of 20 Tyrconnell Road in Dublin 8 is enough to render one smitten.
The handsome Victorian terraced house dates to around 1882, spans to some 193 square metres and has been completely refurbished by its current owners, who purchased it in 2005.
Restoration work began in stages in 2011 and since then the owners have been taking their time sourcing materials and antiques in architectural salvage yards...
