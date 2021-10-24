Live on the sunny side in Deansgrange for €625,000
Rose Cottage, near Baker’s Corner, has a beach house feel and a south-west garden with mountain views
Located close to Baker’s Corner in Deansgrange, Rose Cottage is a detached family home at 10 Rochestown Avenue in south Co Dublin with a decidedly sunny beach house feel. It is on the market with DNG Dún Laoghaire guiding €625,000.
Built in 1935, the 60 square metre three-bedroom whitewashed house comes with a private south-west-facing garden with clear views of the Dublin mountains. It was fully renovated, modernised and upgraded in 2017...
