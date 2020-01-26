Live like the Tudors in substantial D18 family home on secluded grounds

Originally a Norman settlement, in the 18th century when Rathmichael was mentioned, people’s thoughts immediately went to Rathmichael Fair, then one of the most popular in Ireland.

Unusually for the 21st century, when in 2007 the decision was taken to build a substantial dwelling on a 1.5 acre plot in the vicinity, the owner of Rathmichael Brook in Dublin 18 looked to the 16th century for inspiration and chose a style seldom seen...