Leeson Street four-bed sure to warm the heart of a tasteful townie

Property buyers in Dublin come in all forms. Some prefer the draw of thriving suburbs, others to be near the sea, and then there’s the ‘townie’ who has to be at the heart of the city, close to their place of work and no need to wait for a taxi, thank you.

For those buyers, Lynam Auctioneers has a beauty for sale at No 124 Upper Leeson Street, a refurbished four-bedroom...