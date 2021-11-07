Leafy haven in Blackrock on market for €1.45m
This comfortable four-bed house in the sought-after south Dublin suburb also offers the privacy of a large mature garden
On a leafy residential road parallel to the N11, across the dual carriageway from Stillorgan village and within easy reach of every conceivable amenity in the Stillorgan/Blackrock/Foxrock catchment area, the location of Yellowood alone will see this detached family home draw plenty of attention from keen buyers.
Situated at 18A Stillorgan Park Avenue in Blackrock, a quiet leafy cul-de-sac off Stillorgan Park Road, the roomy, four-bedroom residence is on the market with Catherine...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Savour a taste of Hamptons heaven in Killiney for €2.075m
On the market with Sherry FitzGerald, Woodmancote is one of the most attractive family homes to come to the market in Killiney this year
Charming bungalow in a corner of rustic Rathfarnham
Carraig in Tibradden is now on the market with a guide price of €1.25 million
First batch of new homes at Cherrywood scheme come to market
Prices for the three and four-bedroom houses in south Co Dublin, designed by Urban Agency, start from €555,000
Sprawling rural residence in a tranquil west of Ireland location
Belmont in Tuam, Co Galway, is on the market with a guide price of €550,000