Latest apartments and duplexes released at Skerries scheme

A number of two-bed apartments and three-bed duplex homes at a new development in the north County Dublin coastal town of Skerries have been released for sale through REA Grimes Skerries.

The Turnstone at Barnageeragh Cove is to the north of Skerries town centre, and there are sea views from a number of spots around the development.

The two-bedroom, ground-floor apartments are priced from €255,000 and offer about 70 square metres of living space.