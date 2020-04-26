Monday April 27, 2020
Latest apartments and duplexes released at Skerries scheme

The homes at Barnageeragh Cove in the Co Dublin town are priced from €255,000 and €345,000 respectively

26th April, 2020
Prices start from €255,000 for ground floor, two-bedroom apartments at Barnageeragh Cove in Skerries, Co Dublin

A number of two-bed apartments and three-bed duplex homes at a new development in the north County Dublin coastal town of Skerries have been released for sale through REA Grimes Skerries.

The Turnstone at Barnageeragh Cove is to the north of Skerries town centre, and there are sea views from a number of spots around the development.

The two-bedroom, ground-floor apartments are priced from €255,000 and offer about 70 square metres of living space.

