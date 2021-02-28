Large semi-detached home in Terenure for €1.25m
This five-bed family home is in
House hunters on the prowl for a spacious home with oodles of potential in the leafy suburbs of Dublin 6 West should note that newly established estate agent Mullery O’Gara has just brought No 69 Rathdown Park in Terenure to market, guiding €1.25 million.
A semi-detached residence on a corner site with front, side and rear gardens, No 69 comes with a garage, gated side entrance, two large reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, utility, five...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editor’s choice:
Architect-designed townhouse, with its quirky white boxy exterior, has ample natural light and a Mediterranean feel
Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf
No 41 Sika Woods is a three-storey home in turnkey condition that extends to 192 square metres
On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A detached period residence in Wexford and an East Wall home with electric car charger are among the highlights this week
Three-bed by the sea in south Co Dublin guiding €725,000
No 12 St Peter’s Terrace in Glenageary is an end-of-terrace 1930s home with 123 square metres of living space