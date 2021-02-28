Large semi-detached home in Terenure for €1.25m

House hunters on the prowl for a spacious home with oodles of potential in the leafy suburbs of Dublin 6 West should note that newly established estate agent Mullery O’Gara has just brought No 69 Rathdown Park in Terenure to market, guiding €1.25 million.

A semi-detached residence on a corner site with front, side and rear gardens, No 69 comes with a garage, gated side entrance, two large reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, utility, five...