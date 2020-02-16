Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Large family homes for sale at Mornington in Co Meath

The houses have been built to an A-rated energy-efficient standard with wiring for car charging points

16th February, 2020
5
A detached five-bedroom home at the Cove at Maydenhayes, Mornington in Co Meath on view today from 2pm to 4pm

Buyers on the hunt for a ready-to-go family home in the Boyne Valley region of Co Meath might be keen to view the latest homes at Maydenhayes, an established residential scheme with more than 190 homes now occupied in Mornington.

There are six large five-bedroom homes in the latest release, collectively called the Cove, and the houses should suit buyers looking for a large family home in the commuter counties, close to local amenities, transport links...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sprawling Killiney ‘lodge’ just the job for a high-end rental

The property is being quoted at €6,500 a month on a year-long lease

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

New 4-bed contemporary homes in Leixlip hit the market

The houses in Barnhall Meadows go on sale this weekend with prices from €430,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Waterfront luxury apartments in restored Georgian building get final release

These high-end Dún Laoghaire homes have modern conveniences set against period features in an ideal location

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago