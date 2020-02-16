Large family homes for sale at Mornington in Co Meath

Buyers on the hunt for a ready-to-go family home in the Boyne Valley region of Co Meath might be keen to view the latest homes at Maydenhayes, an established residential scheme with more than 190 homes now occupied in Mornington.

There are six large five-bedroom homes in the latest release, collectively called the Cove, and the houses should suit buyers looking for a large family home in the commuter counties, close to local amenities, transport links...