Sunday March 1, 2020
Land-hoarding penalty proves to be weak deterrent, report finds

The vacant site register was introduced in 2018 to encourage owners of idle land to develop or sell their properties

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st March, 2020
A vacant site register was introduced in 2018 to encourage owners of idle land, to either develop or sell their property

A penalty to prevent the hoarding of undeveloped land has had minimal effect, a European Commission report has revealed.

A vacant site register was introduced in 2018 to encourage owners of idle land, which could be used for housing, to either develop or sell their property.

Owners of sites registered as vacant in January 2019 were subject to a 3 per cent fine based on the market value of the property. The fine has risen to...

