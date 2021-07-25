Kilmurry House: Picture perfect Palladian style in the Kilkenny countryside

Based on the design philosophy of 16th-century architect Andreas Palladio, Palladian style venerates the formal, classical approach of ancient Roman buildings. It was introduced to Ireland in the 1720s.

Some of the finest remaining examples in the country include Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare, Russborough House in Co Wicklow, Parliament House on College Green in Dublin and the Bishop’s Palace in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Another outstanding example is Kilmurry House, an 18th-century...