Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Kilmacud home offers best of both worlds for €670,000

Four-bed semi near Dundrum and Stillorgan offers views of the mountains and easy access to the city

27th September, 2020
6
No 142 Holywell is offered in turnkey condition

Buyers in search of a cracking residential location close to Dundrum, Stillorgan and Sandyford, close to a raft of good schools and within easy access of a wealth of public transport facilities should consider looking in the Kilmacud area in south Dublin.

For those looking for a turnkey home in this area, Lynam Estate agents is handling the sale of a prime four-bedroom semi-detached property in the highly sought-after Holywell estate, a leafy and secure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Modernised four-bed Donnybrook redbrick on the market for €1.1 million

Close to two major rugby stadiums and within walking distance of town, No 5 Eglinton Terrace in Dublin 4 is a handsome mid-terrace home that comes with rear garden and garage

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

Warehouse apartment wears its conversion with flair

A two-bed apartment in a New York-style development in Dublin 8 has come onto the market for €575,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

On the Market: Detached family homes in Clontarf, Rathfarnham, Wicklow and Clane

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago