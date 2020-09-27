Kilmacud home offers best of both worlds for €670,000

Buyers in search of a cracking residential location close to Dundrum, Stillorgan and Sandyford, close to a raft of good schools and within easy access of a wealth of public transport facilities should consider looking in the Kilmacud area in south Dublin.

For those looking for a turnkey home in this area, Lynam Estate agents is handling the sale of a prime four-bedroom semi-detached property in the highly sought-after Holywell estate, a leafy and secure...