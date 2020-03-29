Kildare County Council chief opposes housing plans

The chief executive of Kildare County Council has raised objections to plans for nearly 700 houses in the county’s commuter belt.
Peter Carey recently introduced a new draft variation to the county development plan that proposes to cut its total housing target from 32,407 to 6,023, with several key commuter towns due for a dramatic reduction in the number of houses and apartments they can build.
Since introducing that draft variation, Carey has written to An...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team