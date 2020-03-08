Kennedy Wilson demands Nama clean up derelict site close to near-empty Capital Dock

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) has been put under pressure by US fund Kennedy Wilson to clean up a derelict site near its largely empty Capital Dock development, it is understood.
Last month, the Business Post revealed that 100 luxury apartments in Capital Dock – Ireland’s tallest residential building – were still empty a year after being put on the market.
The 22-storey apartment scheme contains 190 build-to-let residential units. The homes, based...
