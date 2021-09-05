Subscribe Today
Residential

Jewel in D4’s embassy belt comes to market for €1.95m

4 Nutley Avenue in Donnybrook has been meticulously maintained by its current owners, and comes with a stunning rear garden

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
5th September, 2021
5
The Donnybrook house backs onto the garden of the French ambassador’s residence on Ailesbury Road

If residing in a splendid home within the capital’s embassy belt is top of your must-have list, perhaps 4 Nutley Avenue in Dublin 4 might be the coup de cœur you were waiting for.

Backing onto the garden of the French ambassador’s residence on Ailesbury Road, this impressive family home of some 223 square metres also comes with stunning grounds of 0.338 of an acre, and an asking price of €1.95...

