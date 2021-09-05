Jewel in D4’s embassy belt comes to market for €1.95m

If residing in a splendid home within the capital’s embassy belt is top of your must-have list, perhaps 4 Nutley Avenue in Dublin 4 might be the coup de cœur you were waiting for.

Backing onto the garden of the French ambassador’s residence on Ailesbury Road, this impressive family home of some 223 square metres also comes with stunning grounds of 0.338 of an acre, and an asking price of €1.95...