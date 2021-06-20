Impressive five-bedroom home in the heart of Dún Laoghaire

If living in the heart of one of the most desirable coastal suburbs of the capital is on your bucket list, then perhaps 19 Rosmeen Gardens in Dún Laoghaire is the home for you.

On the market at €1.3 million with DNG Dún Laoghaire, this beautifully presented five-bedroom home offers 218 square metres of tastefully decorated, bright and spacious accommodation over three floors. Its B3 energy rating is all the more impressive given it...