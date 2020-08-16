Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Immaculate Rathmines redbrick on the market for €1.3m

7 Ormond Road is a beautifully presented four-bed faily home with an abundance of period features

16th August, 2020
3
7 Ormond Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6 is on the market for €1.3 million

Ormond Road is deep in the heart of the leafy suburb of Rathmines in Dublin 6, close to both Rathmines village and Ranelagh and almost exactly equidistant to both the Beechwood and Cowper Green Line Luas stops. It is a handsome avenue of redbrick Victorian terraced homes in a highly sought-after and upmarket area of the capital.

Towards the Palmerston Road end of Ormond Road sits No 7, a beautifully-presented four-bedroom mid-terraced family home boasting an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Marlet secures €65m AIB funding for docklands residential scheme

One Lime Street, a 216-apartment development in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, will include features designed to assist residents with working and living in a post-pandemic world

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Plan to lease student digs to others is slated as co-living ‘by the back door’

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin raises concerns over diversified use of purpose-built Point Village scheme

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Restored Georgian home on 358 acres in Co Meath is finally sold

The property, which has changed hands for an undisclosed sum, was formerly home to tech entrepreneur Pat McDonagh

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago