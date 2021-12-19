Subscribe Today
How ‘ageing in place’ can become the new reality

HaloCare’s smarter home technology can help to take care of people in their golden years, especially if ‘ageing in place’ is the goal

Dr Johnny Walker
19th December, 2021
How 'ageing in place' can become the new reality
GPS location and panic pendant: technology is now being employed to facilitate safer independent living for seniors. Picture: Rara Photography

Hi-tech homes were once considered the domain of the young or the super-rich, but Carlow start-up HaloCare, has developed a care solution where connected devices are the future of independent living for older people.

As we age, managing independently at home can become a challenge, especially if you’re living alone or have health problems. Fear of falling, personal security concerns or not being able to manage daily routines can sometimes prompt a move to live...

