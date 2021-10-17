House of the Week: Victorian splendour in Monkstown with picturesque sea views

The unobtrusive brick-built exterior of this Victorian terraced house, built in 1850, belies the magnificence of the interior. The original owner clearly had sumptuous entertaining in mind, hence the interconnecting drawing room and dining room, and the immense first-floor salon with its views over the Irish Sea to Howth and beyond.

The masterstroke is that while the grand proportions of the 229 square metre interior are intact, they now combine with a pared down contemporary simplicity...