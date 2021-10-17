Subscribe Today
House of the Week: Victorian splendour in Monkstown with picturesque sea views

7 Eaton Place in Monkstown is now on the market with a guide price of €1.75m

Ros Drinkwater
17th October, 2021
‘The masterstroke is that while the grand proportions of the 229 square metre interior are intact, they now combine with a pared down contemporary simplicity more in line with le Corbusier than Queen Victoria’

The unobtrusive brick-built exterior of this Victorian terraced house, built in 1850, belies the magnificence of the interior. The original owner clearly had sumptuous entertaining in mind, hence the interconnecting drawing room and dining room, and the immense first-floor salon with its views over the Irish Sea to Howth and beyond.

The masterstroke is that while the grand proportions of the 229 square metre interior are intact, they now combine with a pared down contemporary simplicity...

