House of the Week: Three-storey Dalkey dream home with views to die for

The 1960s saw dramatic changes in the structure and contents of the place we call home. Kitchens fitted with labour-saving appliances consigned washboards and mangles to the dustbin. Central heating meant there was no need for fireplaces in bedrooms. Terence Conran was revolutionising the domestic interior and was bent on, as one wag put it, “the entire world having a well-designed salad bowl”.

More importantly, architects were coming up with groundbreaking designs that...