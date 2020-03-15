House of the Week: Three-storey Dalkey dream home with views to die for

The 1960s saw dramatic changes in the structure and contents of the place we call home. Kitchens fitted with labour-saving appliances consigned washboards and mangles to the dustbin. Central heating meant there was no need for fireplaces in bedrooms. Terence Conran was revolutionising the domestic interior and was bent on, as one wag put it, “the entire world having a well-designed salad bowl”.
More importantly, architects were coming up with groundbreaking designs that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team