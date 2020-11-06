House of the Week: Suburban splendour in Clontarf draws inspiration from Bauhaus school

The distinctive curved porch is the clue to the origins of Woodlawn, a 1920s bungalow at 34 Seafield Road West in Clontarf, Dublin 3. In that decade, the German Bauhaus movement revolutionised domestic architecture with their radical ideas on what constituted the “ideal home”.

They advocated an aesthetically pleasing exterior, a light-filled interior, and an outdoor space where the occupants could enjoy fresh air and grow their own produce. The curved exterior detail was a...