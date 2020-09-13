House of the Week: Substantial dormer bungalow with panoramic views of the Meath countryside

Sitting on an elevated, gently sloping, south-facing, 4.37 acre site, this ranch-style detached family home in Pelletstown in Co Meath is best described as a modernist dormer bungalow with attitude – and quite a helping of high style. Creemore House makes its mark on the landscape with its unusual copper sheathed roof, which must have caused quite a stir when the house was built circa 1969.

Copper as a building material dates back to ancient Egypt, but...