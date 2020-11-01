House of the Week: Stunning Dalkey villa has a heart of glass

In the 21st century, the seismic change in Irish domestic architecture is the move to blur the lines between a home’s interior and the land it sits on. It can be seen in many a modest, semi-detached where an extension with floor-to-ceiling glazing “brings the garden indoors”. It reaches its zenith in premium homes designed by top architects. San Elmo Lodge, a stunning maritime villa high over the sea at Killiney Bay, is just such...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team