Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

House of the Week: Stunning Dalkey villa has a heart of glass

San Elmo Lodge, built in 2007 by award-winning architect Tom de Paor, is on the market with a guide price of €3.9 million

1st November, 2020
9
San Elmo Lodge in Dalkey, a stunning maritime villa built on a split-level site

In the 21st century, the seismic change in Irish domestic architecture is the move to blur the lines between a home’s interior and the land it sits on. It can be seen in many a modest, semi-detached where an extension with floor-to-ceiling glazing “brings the garden indoors”. It reaches its zenith in premium homes designed by top architects. San Elmo Lodge, a stunning maritime villa high over the sea at Killiney Bay, is just such...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the Market

Your weekly guide to quality residences on sale around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

House of the Week: It’s all about the views – and a perfect Vista

Vista House, a four-bed split-level home surrounded by gardens, a wrap-around terrace and spectacular views, was built in 2006 in Monasterboice in Co Louth

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Modern home on 1.5 acres in Wexford guiding €750,000

Architecturally designed Ballydicken Upper is 230 square metres on an elevated site in Crossabeg, just outside Wexford town

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago