House of the Week: Stunning Dalkey villa has a heart of glass

In the 21st century, the seismic change in Irish domestic architecture is the move to blur the lines between a home’s interior and the land it sits on. It can be seen in many a modest, semi-detached where an extension with floor-to-ceiling glazing “brings the garden indoors”. It reaches its zenith in premium homes designed by top architects. San Elmo Lodge, a stunning maritime villa high over the sea at Killiney Bay, is just such...