House of the Week: Stone cottage complex in west Cork is a rural delight
Kilcoe in Ballydehob is now on the market with a guide price of €695,000
Not to be confused with Kilcoe Castle, Jeremy Irons’s 15th-century pile just down the road, Kilcoe in Ballydehob is altogether more modest, a delightful little complex of stone-built, slate-roofed cottages that sits on an elevated 1.4-acre site overlooking one of west Cork’s finest coastal vistas.
You’d be forgiven for thinking it has been there for at least a couple of centuries, but in fact it was built in 2006, designed by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A marvellous Monkstown residence of grand design comes to market for €2.4m
The handsome Victorian home at No 4 Vesey Place, one of the splendid terraces planned and developed by the Longfords and de Vescis in the early 19th century
Secluded one-bed apartment close to all the amenities of Baggot Street and D2
No 9 William Beckett House on Pembroke Row in Dublin 2, a first-floor apartment with a generous balcony, is on the market for €495,000
House of the Week: A taste of Tudor-themed splendour in scenic Killiney
Derryolam House in south Co Dublin is on the market with a guide price of €1.35 million