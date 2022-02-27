House of the Week: Stone cottage complex in west Cork is a rural delight

Not to be confused with Kilcoe Castle, Jeremy Irons’s 15th-century pile just down the road, Kilcoe in Ballydehob is altogether more modest, a delightful little complex of stone-built, slate-roofed cottages that sits on an elevated 1.4-acre site overlooking one of west Cork’s finest coastal vistas.

You’d be forgiven for thinking it has been there for at least a couple of centuries, but in fact it was built in 2006, designed by...