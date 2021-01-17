Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the Week: Splendid Sutton residence is years in the making

Abercorn on the Howth Road in Dublin 13 is now on the market with a guide price of €995,000

Ros Drinkwater
17th January, 2021
6
Abercorn has an Edwardian-era appearance but was built in 2011

Viewed casually while passing by, the tall house that sits well back from the Howth Road in Sutton in Dublin 13 could easily be an elegant remnant from the Edwardian era, a home built for a family of substance. In fact, 140B – known as Abercorn – is very much a 21st-century property, constructed in 2011 to the highest specifications.

Its story began many years ago, when the owner of an old farmhouse that had originally been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The living space at 15 Percy Lane in Ballsbridge

A pair of plush pads in Dublin’s southside

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Beech House in Ballina, Co Tipperary is offered in pristine condition

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
No 1 Woodley Court in Dublin 14, which is close to many transport options

Four-bed family home in Dublin 14 comes in turnkey condition

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 weeks ago
16 Larchfield Road in Goatstown has potential to extend

On the Market: our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1