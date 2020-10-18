House of the Week: Spacious rural Wexford home has energy efficiency in mind

When a couple bought a 6.5-acre site in rural Wexford to build their dream home in 2007, they were no strangers to the construction business.

“We had already built three houses in the district, but with four grown-up children we wanted space for all of us to be able follow our different interests, and entertain family and friends in style. We were very keen on being eco-friendly, and we decided that every bedroom should have its...