Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the Week: Sleek Blackrock semi-d on market for €975,000

No 28 Ardagh Crescent, a handsome four-bedroom on a quiet cul-de-sac off Newtownpark Avenue, benefits from an architect-designed, high-spec interior

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st November, 2021
12
No 28 Ardagh Crescent in Blackrock, which is on the market for €975,000

Nothing hammers home the phrase ‘location, location, location’ quite like Blackrock in south Co Dublin.

It’s one of the most sought-after areas of the capital thanks to its wealth of local amenities, facilities, transport links, good schools and, well, its ideal location which is within easy commuting distance of Dublin city centre, the coast and a large number of neighbouring suburbs teeming with conveniences.

With that in mind, there is likely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

225 Richmond Court in Dartry, Dublin 6, which is on the market for €445,000

Virtual staging reveals a potential dream home in the making

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 35 Lindsay Road in Glasnevin, which is on the market for €895,000

Handsome Drumcondra redbrick comes to the market for €895,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
2 Feldberg, in Glenageary, Co Dublin. A three-storey mid-terrace home built in 2019, it is on the market for €1.1 million. Picture: Andrew Nolan

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
No 57 Rathdown Road, which is on the market for €775,000. Picture: Keith Owens

Turnkey redbrick in D7 blends period charm with modern chic

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1