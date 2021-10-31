House of the Week: Sixties Dalkey residence turned into a thoroughly modern home

For those in search of a family home, the semi-detached house has long been the most in-demand choice, and is likely to remain so despite the seismic changes that property owners now face: global warming has emphasised the need for energy-efficiency, and for many, the pandemic has made the home office an essential.

No 5 Knocknacree Park in Dalkey in south Co Dublin is one of an enclave of premium homes built in the 1960s....