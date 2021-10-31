Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the Week: Sixties Dalkey residence turned into a thoroughly modern home

5 Knocknacree Park in south Co Dublin is now on the market with a guide price of €1.695 million

Ros Drinkwater
31st October, 2021
8
5 Knocknacree Park in Dalkey, which is on the market for €1.695 million

For those in search of a family home, the semi-detached house has long been the most in-demand choice, and is likely to remain so despite the seismic changes that property owners now face: global warming has emphasised the need for energy-efficiency, and for many, the pandemic has made the home office an essential.

No 5 Knocknacree Park in Dalkey in south Co Dublin is one of an enclave of premium homes built in the 1960s....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 12 Richmond Avenue South in Dublin 6: the house, which is on sale for €1.4 million, is a semi-detached residence with three double bedrooms and a secluded garden

Secluded semi in Dublin 6 has a touch of the surreal

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
No 62 Grosvenor Court is located just off Vernon Avenue in Clontarf, near St Anne’s Park and with easy access to Dublin city centre

Well-presented home in Clontarf will appeal to families

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
The front reception room of 24 Leeson Street Upper, which is on the market for €2.95 million

Swish Leeson Street period property comes to market for €2.95m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Claire House, a six-bedroom residence with a separate one-bedroom apartment, is on sale in Lahinch, Co Clare, for €750,000

Coastal comforts in Co Clare on offer for €750,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1