House of the Week: Six-bed residence in Cork countryside comes with added bonus of three detached cottages

With a guide price of €795,000, Highwood House, a six-bedroom detached home on 1.2 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds in Strawhall, Fermoy, Co Cork would be an excellent choice for a multi-generational family.

And it gets better: in addition to the main house, the property also has three fully furnished detached cottages: the Stone Lodge and the Sunnyside, both with three bedrooms, and the Loft, with two bedrooms.

The river Blackwater is nearby, making this very...