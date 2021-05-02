House of the Week: Seven-bedroom home with spa and views of Donegal Bay
Ardfarna in Bundoran, Co Donegal is a spacious, light-filled family home with five bedrooms and a self-contained chalet that offers a further two bedrooms
New to the market, at first glance, Ardfarna in Bundoran, Co Donegal is a spruce little bungalow, but behind that pristine exterior is a seven-bedroom family home that earns its own keep.
In 2017, the owner opened The Seclusion Spa on the premises (garnering rave reviews on Trip Advisor) thereby offering the new owner a unique opportunity to continue the venture. There is already a high level of accommodation reserved until the end of August...
