House of the Week: Seven-bedroom home with spa and views of Donegal Bay

New to the market, at first glance, Ardfarna in Bundoran, Co Donegal is a spruce little bungalow, but behind that pristine exterior is a seven-bedroom family home that earns its own keep.

In 2017, the owner opened The Seclusion Spa on the premises (garnering rave reviews on Trip Advisor) thereby offering the new owner a unique opportunity to continue the venture. There is already a high level of accommodation reserved until the end of August...