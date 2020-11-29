House of the Week: Secluded west Cork bolthole with views over Lough Hyne

It is not too fanciful to sum up this west Cork property as Shangri-La with excellent broadband. Forest Lodge enjoys an idyllic forest setting, but the key attraction is its proximity to Lough Hyne, Ireland’s only marine sea lough, designated the country’s first Marine Nature Reserve in 1981 and a paradise for water sports enthusiasts.

There’s a Kayak Club, a Diving Club and every morning a hardy group who go by the...