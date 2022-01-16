House of the Week: Secluded three-bed home in a sunny Dublin 14 enclave

Every generation moves the goal posts regarding what exactly constitutes the ideal home. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking an acre of green, No 10 Ardilea Downs, Mount Anville Road, Goatstown in Dublin 14, is one of a small enclave of 32 luxury homes built to the highest specifications in the 1980s.

Five decades on, having undergone a substantial “no expense spared” renovation and upgrade, No 10 not only still fits the bill, it goes the extra mile....