House of the Week: Secluded family home with views over Ballinskelligs Bay

Anyone who has set their heart on a move to the country will search long and hard to find the value for money offered by the sale of this delightful detached family home some 1.5km from the seaside town of Waterville in Co Kerry.

Screened behind trees down a country lane, An Sceilg sits on a 0.74-acre site of landscaped gardens planted with a profusion of flowers, shrubs and mature trees.

“We’d been visiting the...