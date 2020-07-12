House of the Week: Rural Meath residence offers period style in the grand manner

When choosing an architectural style for a new build, some embrace the challenge of cutting-edge contemporary. Others take inspiration from the past.
Architect Richard Morrison was a late 18th and early 19th century trailblazer. A founder member of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, his legacy is a slew of imposing country houses across Ireland that include Kilpeacon House in Co Limerick.
In 1995, when a local dairy farmer decided to build a...
