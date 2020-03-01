House of the Week: Roomy five-bed with a view over the Suir

The vast majority of homes are happy to sit discreetly in a streetscape, often identical to their neighbours on either side. No 39 The Estuary in Waterford City isn’t one of them. From an architectural viewpoint, it is unusual, its soaring window over the doorway a notable feature.

The private Kings Channel development in Ballinakill in the eastern suburbs of the city was built in phases from 2000. Sited on an elevated corner site...