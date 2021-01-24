House of the Week: Restored residence in Carrickmines retains many period features

For those who warm to the idea of gracious living, few properties rival the appeal of the 18th-century Irish country house. Less appealing is the cost of maintaining one. They tend to be too large and unwieldy to suit a 21st-century family’s requirements and, too often, these gems have been demolished and replaced with a ‘new’build’.

In the case of Rockville House, developer Maplewood Residential has come up with...