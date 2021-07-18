House of the Week: Palatial three-storey Cork residence offers a breath of fresh air

Rising above Kinsale’s Scilly Walk, what catches the eye is the glass-balustraded balconies running the length of the house on two levels, calling to mind a cruise ship – all the better to enjoy the heart-stopping sea views with the comings and goings of colourful yachts in Kinsale’s inner and outer harbours.

Originally known as the Long Bungalow, Ocean Breeze was bought in 2006 by a visionary with something grander in...