Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

House of the Week: No expense spared in a spectacular sylvan vista

Ortum on Maryborough Hill in Douglas, Co Cork, is now on the market with a guide price of €1.5 million

26th July, 2020
6
Ortum on Maryborough Hill in Douglas, Co Cork, is now on the market

On its elevated 0.9-acre site, Ortum on Maryborough Hill in Douglas is a spectacular contemporary home nestled nicely in the landscape, looking across a sylvan vista to suburban Cork and the Cork Estuary. The name relates to the location: Ortum is Latin for “the rise”.

When it was built 18 years ago, Wilson Architects chose a combination of cedar cladding and Liscannor stone pillars for the exterior, adding the master touch of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rooms with a view of Bray seafront in off-the-plans sale

Strand View’s BER A-rated apartments range from one to three bedrooms with private outdoor spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

Spacious and secluded family home on half an acre in Blackrock

A five-bedroom detached home on Newtownpark Avenue is on the market for €1.55 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

On the Market

Our round-up of the best homes currently on offer

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago