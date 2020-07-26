House of the Week: No expense spared in a spectacular sylvan vista

On its elevated 0.9-acre site, Ortum on Maryborough Hill in Douglas is a spectacular contemporary home nestled nicely in the landscape, looking across a sylvan vista to suburban Cork and the Cork Estuary. The name relates to the location: Ortum is Latin for “the rise”.
When it was built 18 years ago, Wilson Architects chose a combination of cedar cladding and Liscannor stone pillars for the exterior, adding the master touch of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team