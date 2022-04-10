House of the Week: Let there be more light in the heart of leafy Ballsbridge

Viewed from outside, it’s clear that 16B Raglan Lane is a home built for 21st-century living.

In the heart of Ballsbridge in Dublin 4, Raglan Lane was originally built in the mid-19th century to provide entrances to the coach houses of the grand homes on Wellington Road. Today, with its cutting-edge, stylish homes, it enjoys a new lease of life as one of the most desirable mews lanes in Dublin.

In designing the...