House of the Week: Impressive Victorian residence in D8
589 South Circular Road is now on the market with a guide price of €795,000
Attention, canny buyers looking for a city-centre family pad which has been tastefully decorated and boasts period features alongside modern conveniences: your search is over.
No 589 South Circular Road, a delightful and beautifully finished home of 140 square metres in Dublin 8, has just come to market with DNG Central negotiator Eunan Doherty, and it has a guide price of €795,000.
The impressive Victorian home features an array of ornate original period features, and has been upgraded...
