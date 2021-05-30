House of the Week: Impressive Blackrock redbrick comes with plenty of potential

Standing proud on its 0.3-acre site on the corner of Grove Avenue, one of the most desirable roads in Blackrock in south Co Dublin, Glenart is a fine detached redbrick Victorian residence of great character – and serious potential. Conforming to what was fashionable in the 19th century, it comprises two storeys over garden level with an impressive interior of 376 square metres.

The outer hallway opens to an inner hallway and on to two elegant...