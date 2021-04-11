House of the Week: Imposing Kildare family home in an idyllic rural setting

For the house-hunter in search of a country lifestyle with all modern conveniences, Sweeney Lodge in north Co Kildare should do very nicely. In an idyllic and sylvan setting, ten minutes from Maynooth and the M4, the entry is through electronically controlled gates to the sweeping, tree-lined gravel driveway.

Decorated with great taste and presented in immaculate condition, this imposing family home was built in 2005 on a 0.7-acre site. Behind the cut stone façade...