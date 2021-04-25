House of the Week: Handsome Wicklow residence still the last word in graceful living

One of the finest Wicklow period homes to come on the market in recent times, Sheemore was built in 1850, at which time this handsome double-fronted residence would have offered the last word in graceful living with every conceivable domestic amenity. Some 170 years on, thanks to a recent, far-sighted renovation and extension, the same is still true.

Coming in from the Glebe, the original wrought iron pedestrian gate opens to a sandstone path that leads up...