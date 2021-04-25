Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the Week: Handsome Wicklow residence still the last word in graceful living

Sheemore, just outside Wicklow town, was built in 1850 and is on the market with a guide price of €650,000

Ros Drinkwater
25th April, 2021
5
Sheemore is located on a glorious stretch of coastline in Co Wicklow

One of the finest Wicklow period homes to come on the market in recent times, Sheemore was built in 1850, at which time this handsome double-fronted residence would have offered the last word in graceful living with every conceivable domestic amenity. Some 170 years on, thanks to a recent, far-sighted renovation and extension, the same is still true.

Coming in from the Glebe, the original wrought iron pedestrian gate opens to a sandstone path that leads up...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Courtfoyle is a beautifully presented and well-proportioned home of about 300 square metres

Charming Wicklow home comes in shipshape

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Red House in Portgloriam skirts the edge of a three-acre man-made lake surrounded by an oasis of mature planting

Picture-perfect lakeside residence on market for €1.3m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
No 3 Lawrence Walk is being sold by auction

Five-bed detached family home in Clontarf guiding €1.15 million

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
12 Cloister Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1