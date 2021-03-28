House of the Week: Gracious Sutton home of the queen of the green

Only once in a blue moon do you come across a semi-detached residence quite as imposing as Arundel, with its endearing turreted facade. This is one of two houses, No 1 and No 2 Burrow Road in Sutton in north Dublin, built in 1902 for his two daughters by property developer Edmund Lauder jr.

The Lauder family fortune had derived from its hugely successful photography business, established in 1853 in Dublin by Edmund Stanley Lauder. Minutes from Sutton...