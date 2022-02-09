House of the Week: Get to the Point in the stunning environs of rural Clare

A room with a view, you ask? Hardly anywhere does it better than Spanish Point House in Co Clare, standing proud on its elevated site overlooking the ocean on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Since it was bought by Pat and Aoife O’Malley in 2015, it has been a very successful luxury guesthouse, but that is only the latest chapter in its colourful history.

Originally built in 1830 and named Sea View House, it was...