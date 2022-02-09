House of the Week: Get to the Point in the stunning environs of rural Clare
Spanish Point House at Spanish Point is now on the market with a guide price of €2 million
A room with a view, you ask? Hardly anywhere does it better than Spanish Point House in Co Clare, standing proud on its elevated site overlooking the ocean on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Since it was bought by Pat and Aoife O’Malley in 2015, it has been a very successful luxury guesthouse, but that is only the latest chapter in its colourful history.
Originally built in 1830 and named Sea View House, it was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rents up 10.3% as availability hits all-time low
Daft report finds that the average listed rent in Dublin is now €2,056, up 100 per cent from its lowest point in 2011
Ireland’s housing market may finally be building momentum to solve the supply versus demand dilemma
Despite rising costs and lack of supply, there is optimism that new initiatives coming from government and the industry itself will help the housing market to turn a corner
Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000
No 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock is a stylish residence which has had plenty of upgrades and finishing touches added in recent times
Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development
A mix of one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus study, two-bed and two-bed plus study/three-bedroom units are on the market with prices starting at €625,000