Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the week: Game, set and match to this five-bed family home

The redesigned Loiste Chroi, nestled in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, boasts 210 square metres of living space, with beautiful lake views from most of its rooms, and a private tennis court to boot

Ros Drinkwater
20th June, 2021
6
Nestling into the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, Loiste Chroi sits on an elevated, westerly-facing site of 1.8 acre

How often does a commodious family home that boasts stunning lake views and a private tennis court come on the market?

Nestling into the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, Loiste Chroi sits on an elevated, westerly-facing site of 1.8 acres with expansive views over Blessington Lakes and the surrounding countryside.

The single-storey dwelling was dramatically extended and fully renovated in 2012. The major rethink included the installation of underfloor heating via a geothermal heat pump with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A selection of two-bedroom apartments in Cork city’s Opera Lane Residences have been brought to market, with prices starting from €465,000.

Two-bedroom apartments in Cork hit a high note

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
19 Rosmeen Gardens is on the market for €1.3 million

Impressive five-bedroom home in the heart of Dún Laoghaire

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
17 Foxes is located close to the 17th green and the 18th tee at Mount Juliet

Tee up luxury living with seven-bed home in Mount Juliet estate

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Lilygreen on Blackrock’s Newtownpark Avenue is in a prime location within a few hundred metres of local shops and a supermarket

Developer turns house refurbishment into a successful lockdown project

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1