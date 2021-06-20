House of the week: Game, set and match to this five-bed family home

How often does a commodious family home that boasts stunning lake views and a private tennis court come on the market?

Nestling into the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, Loiste Chroi sits on an elevated, westerly-facing site of 1.8 acres with expansive views over Blessington Lakes and the surrounding countryside.

The single-storey dwelling was dramatically extended and fully renovated in 2012. The major rethink included the installation of underfloor heating via a geothermal heat pump with...