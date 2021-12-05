House of the Week: Country residence with all mod cons and close to Maynooth

House hunters vary greatly in attitude. Some itch for a challenging project – they thrill at the thought of spending months refurbishing in order to achieve their dream home. Others prefer to move into their dream home from the word go. In which case, Woodbrook in Maynooth, Co Kildare, built in 2005 on a one-acre site, and the very model of a modern Irish country residence, could be just what they had in mind.

That said,...