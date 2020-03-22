House of the Week: Castleknock four-bed marries the old with the new

Folks have called this patch of Castleknock home since the 13th century, when the Anglo Norman Deuswell family bought the land and moved in. Spelling never being a medieval strong point, over the centuries the name evolved to Diswellstown.
In the 17th century, a fine mansion, Diswellstown House, was erected as the dower house for Luttrellstown Castle, a stately pile visited twice by Queen Victoria and chosen by the Beckhams as their wedding venue in 1999.
